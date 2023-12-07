Man arrested on charge of assaulting police officer on duty at Ernakulam Town North station

December 07, 2023 07:09 pm | Updated 07:09 pm IST - KOCHI

A man was arrested by the Ernakulam Town North police on charge of assaulting a police officer on duty on Thursday.

Job T.G. was summoned to the police station on a complaint by a Kochi Corporation councillor. As he was allegedly hurling verbal abuses at the police, Mahesh K.C., a senior civil police officer, intervened and forcibly got him seated on a bench. The accused allegedly punched the officer and tore down his dress and ID card. The officer was taken to a hospital after complaining of discomfort following the attack. The accused was arrested and remanded in judicial custody.

Sexual assault

A man was arrested by the Ernakulam Town North police on charge of sexually assaulting a girl on a bus while she was on her way to school.

The arrested was identified as Jayan, 46, of Njarakkal. According to the police, he groped the girl on the bus that was headed to Ernakulam from Chittoor. He was booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, and remanded in judicial custody.

Held on theft charge

A man was arrested by the Ernakulam Town North police on charge of stealing an autorickshaw from the parking space at Kaloor metro station. The arrested was identified as Jishnu, 28, of Malappuram. He was tracked down to Mararikulam in Alappuzha in a police probe based on CCTV footage.

MDMA seizure

A man was arrested by the Ernakulam Town North police on charge of supplying MDMA to two persons who were arrested with 4.20 grams of the drug in May. The arrested was identified as Faroqe, 26, of Fort Kochi. He had been hiding in Andhra Pradesh ever since the police arrested the other two. He got arrested there with 12 kg of ganja. On being released, he returned, and the Town North police nabbed him with the help of Mattancherry police.

Expelled under KAAPA

A man has been expelled for nine months under the Kerala Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act by the Ernakulam Rural police. The accused was identified as Sujith, 33, of North Paravur. He has several cases registered against him in North Paravur and Aluva West police stations.

