Man arrested on charge of assaulting mother

KOCHI

12 November 2021 01:18 IST

The Aluva East police on Thursday arrested a man on the charge of assaulting his mother.

The police said Muhammed Aslam, 26, of West Kandungalloor was a drug addict and used to harm his mother often. He had in the past smashed household utensils and burnt clothes.

He is an accused in a couple of drug cases.

Advertising

Advertising

A team led by Sub Inspectors T.V. Shaju and C.K. Zacharea, Assistant Sub Inspector P. A. Shahi, and senior civil police officer T.A. Fasilo Beevi made the arrest.

The accused was produced in court and remanded.

Accident

The Muvattupuzha police arrested a man in connection with the death of a motorcyclist at Pezhakkappalli in Muvattupuzha town.

Joy Joseph, 36, of Avoli, drove the car involved in the accident under the influence of alcohol as per medical examination.

The accident occurred on October 17, and the victim, Ananthu, succumbed to his injuries. The accused was produced in court and remanded.