Man arrested on charge of assaulting mother under influence of alcohol

July 20, 2023 09:11 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - KOCHI

A man accused of assaulting his elderly mother under the influence of alcohol was arrested by the Muvattupuzha police on Thursday.

Anil Ravi, 35, of Aarakkuzha allegedly attacked the woman with glass leaving her with dislocated teeth.

The accused had a similar case of assaulting his father in an inebriated state. The accused, who had gone into hiding after attacking his mother, was nabbed from Kottayam.

Cheating charge

The Hill Palace police arrested a man on charge of cheating a job aspirant after promising a job at the district collectorate. Vishnu, 27, of Thiruvananthapuram was accused of cheating a woman of ₹3,500 and then demanding more money. However, the victim turned suspicious and lodged a petition.

