Man arrested on charge of assaulting KSRTC driver

January 23, 2023 07:35 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kalamassery police arrested a man on the charge of assaulting a KSRTC bus driver.

The arrested is Arun K.V., 26, of South Chittoor. The alleged incident took place on Sunday night.

According to the police, Arun reportedly chased down a KSRTC bus plying from Thrissur to Thiruvananthapuram alleging that it had brushed against his car at Koratty in Thrissur and did not stop.

He chased down the bus at Kalamassery Premier Junction by blocking the way. He then allegedly verbally abused the driver and allegedly assaulted him.

Arun was produced in court and remanded.

Assault

The police arrested a man on the charge of assaulting his friend accusing him of having teased his wife.

The arrested is Sajeesh aka Pappan, of Thevara. The alleged incident took place on Sunday. The accused along with two friends brutally beat up the victim who is under treatment at a hospital with broken ribs and serious injury to his spine, the police said.

Theft

The Ambalamedu police arrested a youth on the charge of theft. Riful Haque, 21, of Nagaon in Assam along with two others were accused of stealing medical equipment and plumbing materials worth around ₹10,000 from the Ambalamedu township dispensary of FACT on December 15. The other two had already been arrested. The accused was produced in court.

