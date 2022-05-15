Kochi

Man arrested on charge of abduction in Ernakulam

A 36-year-old man was arrested by the Muvattupuzha police on Sunday on charge of kidnapping and assaulting a youth.

Anoop was arrested from his house at Vaikom. According to the police, Anoop and five others had abducted a young man, hailing from Kozhikode, from Kaloor and detained him at a hotel at Vaikom. The incident took place on Saturday. The youth had allegedly not returned a sum of ₹10 lakh borrowed from one of the accused.

The accused had also reportedly broken into the building where the man was staying and had taken away equipment worth ₹1 crore kept for renting out to the film industry. They had assaulted his wife, daughter and mother as well, according to the police.


