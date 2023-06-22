ADVERTISEMENT

Man arrested on charge of abduction bid

June 22, 2023 11:56 pm | Updated 11:56 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A man accused of stalking a woman before attempting to abduct her by brandishing an air gun was arrested by the Muvattupuzha police.

Rahul Jayan, 26, of Puthencruz had been allegedly stalking the woman for the past one month. On Wednesday, he reportedly threatened her using an air pistol and attempted to force her into his car inside a court compound at Muvattupuzha.

But the woman raised an alarm and managed to flee. He later fled the scene. He was later picked up from Muvattupuzha town.

