HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Man arrested on charge of abduction bid

June 22, 2023 11:56 pm | Updated 11:56 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A man accused of stalking a woman before attempting to abduct her by brandishing an air gun was arrested by the Muvattupuzha police.

Rahul Jayan, 26, of Puthencruz had been allegedly stalking the woman for the past one month. On Wednesday, he reportedly threatened her using an air pistol and attempted to force her into his car inside a court compound at Muvattupuzha.

But the woman raised an alarm and managed to flee. He later fled the scene. He was later picked up from Muvattupuzha town.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.