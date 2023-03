March 02, 2023 07:34 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - KOCHI

The Nedumbassery police on Thursday arrested a man on the charge of abducting a girl.

The arrested is Abhijit, 22, of Ayyampuzha. A complaint was lodged with the police by the girl’s family after she did not return from school.

The accused allegedly hopped around abandoned locations to avoid being nabbed. He reportedly had another similar case against him registered by the Kalady police.