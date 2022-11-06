Man arrested on cancellation of bail

The Hindu Bureau KOCHI
November 06, 2022 03:56 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Ernakulam Rural police have arrested a man after his bail was cancelled by the court. The arrested was identified as Sarath aka Poli, 21, of Ayyampilli. The court had granted him conditional bail in a case related to assault and criminal trespass. The police moved the court for the cancellation of bail after he was accused of being involved in another case in violation of bail conditions. He has been charged in cases of murder, attempt to murder, robbery, assault and drug peddling in Munambam, Njarakkal, and Ernakulam Town police stations.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Kochi

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app