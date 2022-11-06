Man arrested on cancellation of bail

The Hindu Bureau November 06, 2022 06:55 IST

The Ernakulam Rural police have arrested a man after his bail was cancelled by the court. The arrested was identified as Sarath aka Poli, 21, of Ayyampilli. The court had granted him conditional bail in a case related to assault and criminal trespass. The police moved the court for the cancellation of bail after he was accused of being involved in another case in violation of bail conditions. He has been charged in cases of murder, attempt to murder, robbery, assault and drug peddling in Munambam, Njarakkal, and Ernakulam Town police stations.