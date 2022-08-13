Man arrested on abduction and assault charges

Special Correspondent KOCHI
August 13, 2022 22:05 IST

The Central police arrested a man in a case registered for the alleged abduction and assault of a youngster last month.

The arrested is Sabu George aka Container Sabu, 36, of Vaduthala. The incident took place on M.G. Road here on the night of July 22.

The key accused in the case, Kiran, and the victim are relatives. A long-running dispute between them reportedly led to the incident.

According to the police, Kiran roped in his friend Sabu and other accomplices to rough up the victim. They allegedly abducted the youngster from a hotel on M.G. Road and assaulted him after locking him up in a room on SRM Road.

The accused went into hiding after the incident. The victim later rang up his friends for help and lodged a police complaint. In the ensuing investigation, the owner of the car used for abduction and one of the accused, Merilac Meshal Louis, 36, of Pachalam, was arrested. Later, he was remanded to judicial custody.

The police then received a tip-off that Sabu was in Thiruvalla. He was taken into custody with the help of the Thiruvalla police on Saturday. A hunt is on for the rest of the accused.

A team led by Central Station House Officer S. Vijayasankar and comprising Principal Sub Inspector Akhil, Sub Inspector Harris, Assistant Sub Inspector Shaji, and senior civil police officers Aneesh, Ignatius, and Vinod made the arrest.

