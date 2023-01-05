Man arrested in Ernakulam for wife’s death

January 05, 2023 09:46 pm | Updated 09:46 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kalady police on Wednesday arrested a man on the charge of murdering his wife.

The arrested is Shaiju, 49, of Mattoor. His wife Sunitha was found seriously injured with stab wounds at his home on Wednesday around 2 p.m. Though she was rushed to a nearby hospital, she succumbed to her injuries.

District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) Vivek Kumar had since then formed a special squad to track down the accused. The accused reportedly confessed to have stabbed the victim using a knife over family disputes.

Forensic and fingerprint experts examined the crime scene. A team comprising Ayyampuzha Inspector M. Manoj, Kalady Sub Inspectors T.B. Bibin, Vipin V. Pillai, S. Sudhakaran, K.A. Polachan, and G. Satheesh, and senior civil police officer M.V. Jayanthi made the arrest.