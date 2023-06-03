Man arrested in connection with murder case in Ernakulam

June 03, 2023 09:57 pm | Updated 09:57 pm IST - KOCHI

The Njarakkal police made one more arrest on Saturday in connection with an alleged murder at Manjali.

The arrested is Nishad, 40, of Thiruvananthapuram. The police had already arrested another accused Vishnu.

The accused allegedly assaulted one Sabu Varghese of Manjali and left the grievously injured victim in an abandoned shed on Sunday night. Both the accused had gone into hiding since then before they were nabbed from Coimbatore.

Drug seizure

Four persons were arrested by the Town police with brown sugar from Sastha Temple Road on Saturday. The arrested are Rajul Islam, 26, Hussain, 23, and Afjuddin, 24, all from Assam. The police seized 15 small bottles containing brown sugar from them.

Theft

A man who used to allegedly break into vacant homes was arrested by the Eloor police on Saturday. The arrested is Shakeel Mandal, 35, of West Bengal. He was arrested on a case registered in connection with the alleged theft of a motor and utensils from a home at Eloor. He was nabbed by the police with the help of local residents.

KAAPA case

A man was arrested by the city police on Saturday under the Kerala Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act. The arrested is Amaljith, 27, of Thevara. He was an accused in around six cases registered by the South and Central police for alleged murder attempt, assault, and sexual abuse of minors.

