Man arrested for vandalising Lakshadweep guest house in Kochi

January 03, 2023 09:32 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kadavanthra police on Tuesday arrested a man on charge of vandalising the Lakshadweep guest house in Ernakulam.

Abusaale of Amini Island had reportedly gone to the guest house on Monday evening seeking a room. The receptionist, however, declined on the grounds that booking had not been confirmed.

It did not go down well with the accused who allegedly pulled down the CCTV monitor off the desk and threw away a chair causing damage to the tune of ₹20,000.

Hacking

The Palarivattom police arrested a man on charge of hacking his wife with a machete and seriously injuring her. Salim Marakkar of Chakkaraparambu, Palarivattom, allegedly attacked his wife when she she reportedly questioned him for his drunken antics. The incident took place on Monday around 8 p.m.

Held for axing trees

The Kalamassery police arrested two persons on charge of axing shade trees planted along the national highway near Edappally junction. The arrested are Binas Pareeth, 36, and Nixon Francis, 47, of Aluva. They had allegedly axed the trees on the night of December 30.