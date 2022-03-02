Man arrested for threatening acid attack on a woman

KOCHI

The Kadavanthra police on Wednesday arrested a youngster for allegedly threatening to kill a woman by throwing acid for rejecting his marriage proposal.

The arrested youth was identified as Mahendran of Udaya Colony. The accused had gone to the woman’s house and verbally abused her father on Tuesday around 10.30 p.m.

When the accused tried to barge into the house, the woman’s mother blocked him at which he threatened to kill her daughter by throwing acid, said the police.

The family soon petitioned the police. The accused was a history-sheeter and had cases against him for drug peddling, causing scuffles and theft.