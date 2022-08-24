Man arrested for theft of motorcycle in Kochi
Accused reportedly has similar cases against him at Tirur in Malappuram
The Ernakulam North police on Wednesday arrested a man on charge of stealing a motorcycle from a house in Kathrikkadavu.
The arrested was identified as Muhammed Ashik, 22, of Malappuram. The arrest took place on August 13.
The accused had had been working in a juice shop at Kaloor. According to the police, he had similar cases against him at Tirur in Malappuram. He was produced before a magistrate court and was remanded in judicial custody.
