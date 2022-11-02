Man arrested for sexually abusing minor

He had gone into hiding and was nabbed from Aluva while attempting to flee home

The Hindu Bureau KOCHI
November 02, 2022 21:07 IST

The Perumbavoor police have arrested a man accused of sexually abusing a minor girl of a migrant worker couple.

The arrested was identified as Birasan Kadraka, 22, of Odisha. He had gone into hiding since the incident on October 30. He was nabbed from Aluva while attempting to flee home.

A team led by Inspector R. Ranjith and comprising of Sub Inspectors Rinse M. Thomas and Greeshma Chandran, Assistant Sub Inspector Abdul Sathar, senior civil police officers Abdul Manaf, K.A. Naushad, and T.P. Shakunthala made the arrest.

