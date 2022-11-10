Man arrested for sexually abusing minor girl

The Chengamanad police on Thursday arrested a man who was accused of sexually abusing a minor girl.

Jeo, 34, of Thrissur had allegedly captured images of the girl, blackmailed the minor and further abused her.

A team comprising Sub Inspector Shaji S. Nair, Assistant Sub Inspector A.B. Sinumon and civil police officer K.B. Sebastian made the arrest.

Chain snatcher held

A man who allegedly went around in a motorcycle snatching chains was arrested by the Perumbavoor police.

Shabir, 23, of Vadakkancherry was accused of snatching a chain of three-and-a-half sovereigns from an elderly woman on November 4. A special investigation squad nabbed him from Thrissur. He was an accused in three other chain snatching cases and had served a prison term.

A team led by Inspector R. Ranjith and comprising Sub Inspectors Rinse M. Thomas and Joshy Mathew, Assistant Sub Inspectors M.K. Abdul Sathar and Subhash Thankappan, senior civil police officer P.A. Abdul Manaf, and civil police officers M.B. Subair and Jeemon K. Pillai made the arrest.

Arrested with drugs

Three youngsters were arrested with hashish oil by the Kuttampuzha police. The arrested are Akhi, 20, and Varghese, 20, of Nellimattom, and Ajmal, 22, of Paimaattom. The police also seized their vehicle. They were nabbed from Thattekkad.

A team comprising Sub Inspector George, Assistant Sub Inspector Ajikumar, senior civil police officers Jolly and Subhash, and civil police officers Abhilash, Binil, Eldhose, and Anuraj made the arrest.