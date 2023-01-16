HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Man arrested for sexual harassment of minors in Ernakulam

January 16, 2023 09:24 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A man was arrested by Thadiyittaparambu police for alleged unnatural sex with minor boys.

The arrested was identified as Sunny, 52, of Kizhakkambalam. He is accused of having sexually harassed two boys aged nine and eleven by threatening them.

Apart from Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO), the police have also invoked the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act against the accused. He was produced before the court and remanded.

Cheating

A man was arrested by the Aluva police for cheating a woman of her gold ornaments and money.

The arrested was identified as Shahan, 31, of Choornikkara. Feigning to be in love with her, the accused had duped her of seven sovereigns of gold ornaments and ₹1.5 lakh.

Related Topics

crime, law and justice

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.