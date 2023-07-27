ADVERTISEMENT

Man arrested for raising hoax bomb threat at Kochi airport

July 27, 2023 09:27 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A man was arrested by the Nedumbassery police for allegedly raising a hoax bomb threat at the Cochin International Airport delaying an international flight by at least an hour on Thursday.

The arrested is Sabu Varghese, 55, of Thrikkakara. The incident took place during the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday.

Varghese had reached the airport to board a SpiceJet flight to Dubai that was scheduled to take off around 11.30 p.m. on Thursday. He was agitated on being asked to undergo the security check. Then he allegedly claimed that there was a bomb in the baggage of another passenger standing ahead of him in the queue.

This triggered emergency procedures to verify the claim. Once the baggage was cleared, it was confirmed as hoax, and Varghese was not allowed to take the flight.

Later, he was handed over to the police who booked him under the Kerala Police Act for spreading rumours or giving a false alarm to mislead the police or any other essential service. He was then arrested and released on bail.

