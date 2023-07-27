HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Man arrested for raising hoax bomb threat at Kochi airport

July 27, 2023 09:27 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A man was arrested by the Nedumbassery police for allegedly raising a hoax bomb threat at the Cochin International Airport delaying an international flight by at least an hour on Thursday.

The arrested is Sabu Varghese, 55, of Thrikkakara. The incident took place during the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday.

Varghese had reached the airport to board a SpiceJet flight to Dubai that was scheduled to take off around 11.30 p.m. on Thursday. He was agitated on being asked to undergo the security check. Then he allegedly claimed that there was a bomb in the baggage of another passenger standing ahead of him in the queue.

This triggered emergency procedures to verify the claim. Once the baggage was cleared, it was confirmed as hoax, and Varghese was not allowed to take the flight.

Later, he was handed over to the police who booked him under the Kerala Police Act for spreading rumours or giving a false alarm to mislead the police or any other essential service. He was then arrested and released on bail.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.