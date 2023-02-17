ADVERTISEMENT

Man arrested for online cheating in Ernakulam

February 17, 2023 07:30 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST - KOCHI

Victim had reportedly clicked on a link offering part-time online job and shared his data

The Hindu Bureau

A man was arrested by the Ernakulam rural cyber police on charge of cheating job aspirants of lakhs of rupees by offering jobs through online trading.

The arrested was identified as Junaid, 25, of Kannur. The accused allegedly cheated a youngster from Perumbavur to the tune of ₹2.7 lakh. The victim had reportedly clicked on a link offering part-time online job and shared his data.

The accused had allegedly convinced the victim that he could make money through virtual shopping of big e-commerce companies. He was told that he could put up the things he bought for sale on the same portal. This, he was told, will help to recover the money he spent on purchase and make profit.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The victim was also fed with the data of profit he had earned in this manner. However, when he tried to withdraw the money, he was asked to pay a huge sum as tax. By the time he realised he was cheated, he had lost lakhs.

Following this, a petition was lodged with the District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural).

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

fraud

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US