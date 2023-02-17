Man arrested for online cheating in Ernakulam

February 17, 2023 07:30 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST - KOCHI

A man was arrested by the Ernakulam rural cyber police on charge of cheating job aspirants of lakhs of rupees by offering jobs through online trading.

The arrested was identified as Junaid, 25, of Kannur. The accused allegedly cheated a youngster from Perumbavur to the tune of ₹2.7 lakh. The victim had reportedly clicked on a link offering part-time online job and shared his data.

The accused had allegedly convinced the victim that he could make money through virtual shopping of big e-commerce companies. He was told that he could put up the things he bought for sale on the same portal. This, he was told, will help to recover the money he spent on purchase and make profit.

The victim was also fed with the data of profit he had earned in this manner. However, when he tried to withdraw the money, he was asked to pay a huge sum as tax. By the time he realised he was cheated, he had lost lakhs.

Following this, a petition was lodged with the District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural).