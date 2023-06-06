Man arrested for alleged murder of partner

June 06, 2023 12:16 am | Updated 12:19 am IST - KOCHI

A woman who was found unconscious in a hotel in Edappally and later died at a hospital on Sunday was allegedly murdered by her partner, the Elamakkara police have concluded.

The police on Monday arrested Jessil, 36, of Thrissur, in connection with the alleged murder of Linsy Agnus, 26, of Palakkad.

According to the police, the victim had promised to take the accused to Canada and help him clear his debts. The accused allegedly attacked the woman accusing her of not honouring her promise.

When the victim fell unconscious, the accused called her family members saying she had a fall in the bathroom. Rather than rushing her to hospital, he waited for her family members to turn up at the hotel. She died on the way to the hospital, where the injury to her head was found to be the cause of death.

