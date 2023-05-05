ADVERTISEMENT

Man arrested for murdering co-worker, dumping her body in Athirappilly forest

May 05, 2023 07:46 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - KOCHI

Accused had reportedly borrowed over 10 sovereigns of gold from the victim and planned her murder after she started asking the ornaments back

The Hindu Bureau

The body of a woman who had gone missing from Ernakulam Rural police limits last month was found abandoned inside a forest region in Athirappilly on Thursday night in what the police suspect to be a murder.

The Kalady police on Friday arrested a man in this connection. The arrested was identified as Akhil, 32, of Adimali. He stands accused of murdering his co-worker Athira of Chengal.

The accused was nabbed from his rented home in Angamaly. The police had registered a case on April 29 after the victim was reported missing.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The police had obtained a CCTV footage of the victim getting into a car at Vallam near Perumbavoor. In the ensuing investigation, it was reportedly found that the 26-year-old had gone with Akhil.

“We have been following the trail with the help of mobile phone tower location and CCTV footage. This eventually helped us locate the body and pin the accused. We have booked the accused under IPC Section 302 [murder],” said an official who was part of the investigation team.

According to the police, the accused murdered the victim by strangulating her with a shawl inside the Cheklayi forest region in Athirappilly. He then dumped the body in a gap between two rocks and covered it with dry leaves before fleeing the scene in the car. He had since been leading a deceptively normal life.

The police said the two were co-workers at a supermarket in Angamaly and had known each other only for six months. “It is learned that the accused had borrowed over 10 sovereigns of gold ornaments from the victim. He had planned her murder after she started asking the ornaments back,” the officer said.

It has since then emerged that the accused was a popular Instagram figure with over 10,000 followers. The police suspect that the accused might have trapped more victims.

The body was subjected to post-mortem at the Government Medical College Hospital, Kalamassery. The accused was set to be produced in court later on Friday.

District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) had constituted an investigation squad under the supervision of Assistant Superintendent of Police Juvenapudi Mahesh to probe the case. Inspector N.A. Anoop and Sub Inspectors J. Joromon and M.N. Harish made up the squad.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US