Man arrested for murdering co-worker, dumping her body in Athirappilly forest

May 05, 2023 07:46 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - KOCHI

The body of a woman who had gone missing from Ernakulam Rural police limits last month was found abandoned inside a forest region in Athirappilly on Thursday night in what the police suspect to be a murder.

The Kalady police on Friday arrested a man in this connection. The arrested was identified as Akhil, 32, of Adimali. He stands accused of murdering his co-worker Athira of Chengal.

The accused was nabbed from his rented home in Angamaly. The police had registered a case on April 29 after the victim was reported missing.

The police had obtained a CCTV footage of the victim getting into a car at Vallam near Perumbavoor. In the ensuing investigation, it was reportedly found that the 26-year-old had gone with Akhil.

“We have been following the trail with the help of mobile phone tower location and CCTV footage. This eventually helped us locate the body and pin the accused. We have booked the accused under IPC Section 302 [murder],” said an official who was part of the investigation team.

According to the police, the accused murdered the victim by strangulating her with a shawl inside the Cheklayi forest region in Athirappilly. He then dumped the body in a gap between two rocks and covered it with dry leaves before fleeing the scene in the car. He had since been leading a deceptively normal life.

The police said the two were co-workers at a supermarket in Angamaly and had known each other only for six months. “It is learned that the accused had borrowed over 10 sovereigns of gold ornaments from the victim. He had planned her murder after she started asking the ornaments back,” the officer said.

It has since then emerged that the accused was a popular Instagram figure with over 10,000 followers. The police suspect that the accused might have trapped more victims.

The body was subjected to post-mortem at the Government Medical College Hospital, Kalamassery. The accused was set to be produced in court later on Friday.

District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) had constituted an investigation squad under the supervision of Assistant Superintendent of Police Juvenapudi Mahesh to probe the case. Inspector N.A. Anoop and Sub Inspectors J. Joromon and M.N. Harish made up the squad.