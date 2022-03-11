Man arrested for molesting student in Kochi

March 11, 2022 22:40 IST

The central police on Friday arrested a man for allegedly misbehaving with and sexually harassing a student on a college campus in the city. The arrested was identified as Antony Jose, 24, of Thattekad. He was arrested based on the complaint of the woman and was about to be produced before a magistrate. The police have booked him under Section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty).