ADVERTISEMENT

Man arrested for molestation

August 20, 2023 11:39 pm | Updated 11:39 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A man was arrested by the Binanipuram police on charge of molesting a woman aboard a bus.

The arrested was identified as Saheer, 46, of Kadungalloor. He had allegedly molested the victim while alighting from the bus. He was produced before the court and remanded.

KAAPA

A man was exiled from the Rural police limits for six months under the Kerala Anti-social Activities (Prevention) Act.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

DIG A. Srinivas issued the relevant order based on a report submitted by District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) Vivek Kumar. The move was as part of the ongoing operation Dark Hunt by the Rural police against anti-social elements.

The person exiled was an accused in various cases related to attempt to murder, assault, theft, criminal intimidation, and rape in Kothamangalam, Kuruppampady, and Kodanad police stations.

So far, 84 persons have been arrested and 62 exiled as part of Dark Hunt.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US