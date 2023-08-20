HamberMenu
Man arrested for molestation

August 20, 2023 11:39 pm | Updated 11:39 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A man was arrested by the Binanipuram police on charge of molesting a woman aboard a bus.

The arrested was identified as Saheer, 46, of Kadungalloor. He had allegedly molested the victim while alighting from the bus. He was produced before the court and remanded.

KAAPA

A man was exiled from the Rural police limits for six months under the Kerala Anti-social Activities (Prevention) Act.

DIG A. Srinivas issued the relevant order based on a report submitted by District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) Vivek Kumar. The move was as part of the ongoing operation Dark Hunt by the Rural police against anti-social elements.

The person exiled was an accused in various cases related to attempt to murder, assault, theft, criminal intimidation, and rape in Kothamangalam, Kuruppampady, and Kodanad police stations.

So far, 84 persons have been arrested and 62 exiled as part of Dark Hunt.

