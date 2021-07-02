Man arrested for leasing property on forged documents

House leased out without the knowledge of owners

The Elamakkara police on Thursday arrested a man on the charge of leasing out a house at Ponekkara in Kochi, Kerala, on forged documents without the knowledge of the owners earlier this year.

The arrested is Faisal, 44, a real estate broker from Valappadu in Thrissur. He is the second accused in the case, while the first accused, Ajith Kumar, is absconding.

The house on 10 cents worth lakhs was allegedly leased out to a three-member family from Idukki for ₹8 lakh without the knowledge of the owners. The property belongs to one Rudra Warrier and husband Sanjay Warrier settled in Bengaluru.

The house was being looked after by Ms. Warrier’s father before he and wife left to stay with their daughter at Bengaluru six months ago. The key of the house was left with a neighbour in case it was to be rented out. The accused probably got access to it in the guise of renting the house and made a duplicate key before returning it.

“We were informed by the neighbour that someone was staying at our house following which we rushed back here and lodged a complaint with the Elamakkara police on April 12 and then again on April 16. However, no FIR was registered following which we had to approach the court to get the police to act. We had also written to the Collector, City Police Commissioner, and even the Chief Minister,” said Mr. Warrier.

Meanwhile, the person who is staying at the house has reportedly lodged a petition claiming that he had been cheated. He had reportedly taken the house on lease through Faisal.

Mr. Warrier said the accused had forged documents, including property tax receipts, while the incomplete lease agreement was signed by Ajith Kumar. “We had thwarted attempts by the accused to secure anticipatory bail from the sessions court,” he added.

The accused remains charged with IPC Section 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property). He was produced in court and remanded.