February 10, 2023 09:59 pm | Updated 09:59 pm IST - KOCHI

The Central police arrested a man on charge of cheating by impersonating as a Minister’s personal assistant.

According to police, Eldho Varghese, 49, of Rayamangalam impersonated as the personal assistant of Minister P. Rajeeve and cheated a person from Idukki who was working with a private firm in Ernakulam. Eldho allegedly cheated him to the tune of ₹15,500 by promising to secure him job as a sub engineer in the KSEB.

He was produced in court and remanded.