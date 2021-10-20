Man arrested for firing airgun amid confrontation

Alleged dispute over drug deal

The Ernakulam South police arrested a man on the charge of firing an airgun at and assaulting another man over an alleged dispute over a drug deal.

Jewel James, 20, of Kothamangalam is accused of firing an airgun at and manhandling one Shelton, 27, of Muvattupuzha, allegedly for not honouring a promise to deliver a psychedelic drug that goes by the name ‘magic mushroom’ despite taking an advance.

The accused stands charged with IPC 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide).

The incident occurred near the Central Park at Panampilly Nagar around 12.30 p.m. “The two had met in Kodaikanal a few months ago when Shelton reportedly gave the accused the drug. The accused got hooked and gave him an advance for delivering the drug,” said police sources.

However, the petitioner reportedly went incommunicado thereafter. The accused then trapped him by chatting him up in the guise of a woman on social media and fixed a meeting at the park where the confrontation took place.

Though he had fired the airgun, the pellet seems to have missed the victim. However, the accused allegedly assaulted the victim leaving him injured.