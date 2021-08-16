Man arrested for committing three crimes in a day

KOCHI

16 August 2021 23:54 IST

He stole two bikes and snatched a mobile phone

The Aluva police arrested a 50-year-old man on the charge of committing three thefts within a day on Monday.

The person was identified as Venugopal Thekkemadathil (50) of Meenachil, Kottayam. He has been charged with stealing a motorbike on Monday morning from Bank Junction, following which he snatched a mobile phone from a pedestrian at Edathala. He abandoned the stolen bike and escaped from the police who was on his trail.

He went on to steal another bike from Edathala, following which the police nabbed him. A total of three phones were recovered from him.

Advertising

Advertising

History-sheeter

It turned out that he is a history-sheeter and has over 20 cases against him in various police stations.