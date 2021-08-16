Kochi

Man arrested for committing three crimes in a day

The Aluva police arrested a 50-year-old man on the charge of committing three thefts within a day on Monday.

The person was identified as Venugopal Thekkemadathil (50) of Meenachil, Kottayam. He has been charged with stealing a motorbike on Monday morning from Bank Junction, following which he snatched a mobile phone from a pedestrian at Edathala. He abandoned the stolen bike and escaped from the police who was on his trail.

He went on to steal another bike from Edathala, following which the police nabbed him. A total of three phones were recovered from him.

History-sheeter

It turned out that he is a history-sheeter and has over 20 cases against him in various police stations.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 16, 2021 11:55:11 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/man-arrested-for-committing-three-crimes-in-a-day/article35947817.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY