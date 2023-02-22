Man arrested for cheating through impersonation

February 22, 2023 07:32 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - KOCHI

The Aluva cyber police on Wednesday arrested a man on the charge of cheating a private firm of ₹45 lakh through impersonation.

The arrested is Dhanshyam Sah, 29, of Gopalganj in Bihar. The amount was lost from the bank account of the Aluva-based firm.

Dhanshyam is accused of impersonating as the managing director of the firm and asking its finance manager through WhatsApp to transfer money to various bank accounts. According to the police, he told the manager that he was in a secret meeting and urged him not to share his secret number with anyone.

He contacted the manager through WhatsApp voice and text messages. The manager was apparently convinced and duly transferred the money. Only later, did he realise the folly.

A police petition was filed later, and District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) Vivek Kumar formed a special team to probe the case.

Dhanshyam was arrested from a village in Bihar. A team comprising Inspectors M.B. Latheef and K. Unnikrishnan, Sub Inspector M.J. Shaji, and senior civil police officer Shiras Ameen made the arrest.

Held on molestation charge

A man was arrested by the Aluva police on Wednesday on the charge of attempted molestation of a woman. Selvan, 33, of Coimbatore allegedly attempted to molest a college student in Aluva town. He is a scrap collector.

