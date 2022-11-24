  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Man arrested for cheating people by promising supermarket franchise

Around 150 people from across the State had collectively lost around ₹22 crore

November 24, 2022 10:25 pm | Updated 10:25 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Central police on Thursday arrested a man who was accused of cheating several persons of crores of rupees by promising franchises of a supermarket.

Vipin V.S., 38, of Balaramapuram in Thiruvananthapuram was nabbed from his hideout in Bengaluru. The accused and co-accomplices, including his wife, had allegedly cheated people by issuing media advertisements offering franchises of a supermarket to be opened by a Kochi-based company. Around 150 people from across the State had collectively lost around ₹22 crore.

The accused promised to hand over fully furnished and staffed franchises with a daily return of ₹5,000 for 600 days and share half of the profits thereafter. The victims lodged complaints after the accused failed to issue franchises within the time frame as promised despite having paid the cash in full. Following this, the accused had gone into hiding.

So far, the Central police have registered nine cases with complaints received from 125 people.

Related Topics

crime / fraud

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.