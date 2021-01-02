Man arrested for bid to murder transgender

Kochi

02 January 2021 01:36 IST

Victim sustained stab wounds while resisting an attempted robbery

The Central police on Friday arrested the key accused among a three-member gang who allegedly tried to murder a transgender who resisted an attempted robbery.

The arrested is Vishnu aka Kannan aka Mind Kannan, 28, of Thoppumpady.

The incident took place on Chittoor Road near SRV High School last Tuesday around 11.30 p.m. The transgender who had come to withdraw money from an ATM counter with friends came under attack from the motorcycle-borne gang.

The key accused held the victim on knife’s edge and demanded money. When she swept away the knife and ran, the assailant chased her down and stabbed on her thigh with another knife. The victim sustained a deep wound on her palm on staving off the stab aimed at her chest. She sustained many stab wounds, including on the head.

The police registered a case on the victim’s petition. A hunt is on for the two absconding accused. The arrested was produced in court and remanded.

A team led by Central Station House Officer S. Vijayasankar and comprising Sub Inspectors Vipin Kumar K.G., Thomas K.X., and K. Fuljan and Assistant Sub Inspectors Gopi and Govindan made the arrest.

Mobile theft

The Central police arrested a man on charges of stealing a mobile phone and abusing a woman and her daughter over phone and trespassing into their home.

The arrested is Santhosh, 26, of Kottayam. He was initially arrested for stealing a phone from a ladies’ hostel in the city on the New Year’s eve. A resident of the hostel spotted him and raised a ruckus, following which he fled from the scene, during the course of which he lost his purse containing Aadhaar card and two mobile phones, including the stolen one. The police tracked him down within hours with the help of his possessions and information provided by hostel residents.

However, it soon emerged that he was the one who rang up a woman and her daughter residing on St. Benedict Road and allegedly abused them. On interrogation, he confessed to the crime.