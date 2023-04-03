Man arrested for assaulting wife in Kochi

April 03, 2023 07:07 pm | Updated 07:07 pm IST - KOCHI

A man was arrested by Pothanikkad police on charge of assaulting his wife.

The arrested was identified as Rajan, 42, of Kadavur. The incident took place on Sunday night when the accused allegedly beat the victim and struck her with an iron rod.

The victim has ended up with a fractured leg and remains admitted in a hospital.

Theft

A man was arrested by the Binanipuram police on charge of stealing aluminium sheets from a private company.

The arrested was identified as Virendra Kumar, 27, of Uttar Pradesh. He allegedly stole 420 kilograms of aluminium sheets used for printing from a company in Edayar.

He managed to get the sheets out of the company on different occasions and sold them at a scrap shop in Muppathadam. The company officials lodged a police complaint after noticing the volume of stock.

The sheets were also recovered from the scrap shop. He was produced before the court and remanded.