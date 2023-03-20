Man arrested for assaulting family

March 20, 2023 08:18 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - KOCHI

A man was arrested by the South police on charge of trespassing into a house and assaulting the family in Thevara.

The arrested was identified as Nitheesh T.S., 31, of Thevara. He is accused of trespassing into the house on Sunday night in retribution for allegedly verbally abusing his mother by the complainant, another woman.

According to the police, he allegedly assaulted the complainant and her parents using a brick. He was on the run since then before he was nabbed from near the General Hospital Ernakulam.

Motorcycle theft

Two youngsters were arrested by the Kannamaly police on charge of motorcycle theft.

The arrested were identified as Gokul, 23, of Palluruthy, and Harshad, 23. They were intercepted by the police during traffic regulations in connection with a church festival. They were found speeding on a motorcycle without helmets and with the number plate obscured.

The police turned suspicious that the accused were probably into chain snatching and questioned them following which it was revealed that the motorcycle was stolen from Palluruthy.

The accused turn violent when brought to the police station and allegedly smashed station properties. They were produced before the court and remanded.

Woman held with MDMA

A woman was arrested by the city police with 52 grams of MDMA.

The arrested was identified as Anju Krishna, 29, of Thiruvananthapuram. She was nabbed by the Yodhav squad of city police, which is focused on checking drug menace, from Thrikkakara.

Formerly a theatre artist, she was now settled in Kochi with a Kasaragod resident. They were engaged in procuring MDMA in bulk quantities from Bengaluru and selling it here, said police.

Assault

Two youngsters were arrested by the North police on charge of assaulting a woman and her friends.

The arrested were identified as Sanal, 22, and Sony, 24, of Kathrikkadavu. The accused allegedly assaulted the complainants at a shop in Kathrikkadavu where they had come to have tea.

Allegedly, the accused passed lewd comments about the girl and when her male friend looked at them they attacked him. People who tried to stop them were also assaulted using iron rods and bottles.