Man arrested for assaulting cop was an accused-turned-approver in actor assault case

In a coincidental turn of events, a man arrested for allegedly assaulting a police officer in the city on January 5 was found to be an accused in the actor assault case. He, however, had turned an approver later.

The accused identified as Vishnu Aravind (33) of HMT Colony in Kalamassery, was arrested in the early hours of January 5 while allegedly attempting to steal a motorcycle parked under the Edappally flyover. On being cornered by a police team, he stabbed Girish Kumar, an assistant sub inspector of Elamakkara police, on his hand.

“During the course of the interrogation, it emerged that he was the 10th accused in the actor assault case who had later turned approver. In fact, he was very active in motorcycle lifting and chain snatching between 2011 and 2015 and has 18 cases against his name. The cases are under various stages of the trial,” said C.H. Nagaraju, District Police Chief (Kochi City).

He wasn't directly involved in the incident but got linked to the case after being lodged with 'Pulsar' Suni, the first accused in the case, in the jail. He had allegedly handed over a letter from actor Dileep, another accused in the case, to Suni. The city police have registered two cases against Vishnu who remains remanded in judicial custody. He was booked under IPC Section 379 (theft) in one case and under IPC Sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty) in the other.

The actor assault case sprung back to life following the recent revelations by Balachandrakumar, who claims to be Dileep’s friend. In an interview to channels, he said he had seen ‘Pulsar’ Suni at the residence of Dileep. He said it was Dileep’s brother Anoop who introduced Suni to him in December 2016 at the actor’s residence in Aluva. He had also alleged that Dileep had got a copy of the video on the sexual assault of the woman actor even before it was produced in the court.

Since then, Ernakulam Additional Special Sessions Judge Honey M. Varghese had directed the investigation officer to investigate the revelation and file a report.