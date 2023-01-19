ADVERTISEMENT

Man arrested for acid attack on wife in Ernakulam

January 19, 2023 07:15 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Vazhakkulam police have arrested a man on charge of assaulting his wife and throwing acid on her.

The arrested was identified Sajeev, 48, of Eluvichirakkunnu Bhagom in Muvattupuzha. The incident took place at their house on Monday around 6 p.m.

According to the first information report, the accused, who was suspicious of his wife, beat her up and threw acid on her. “She suffered burns on her neck and chest and remains admitted in a hospital. She is now out of danger,” said police sources.

The accused was booked under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), and 326A (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by use of acid, etc) of the Indian Penal Code.

