Man arrested for abandoning child

KOCHI

The Aluva East police arrested a man on the charge of eloping with his lover abandoning his wife and toddler.

The arrested man was identified as Ajmal, 26, of Aluva. He was booked under the Juvenile Justice Act for abandoning the child under his care and protection.,

Last month, the father of a 23-year-old woman had petitioned the police that his daughter was missing. A day after the wife of the accused also petitioned about her missing husband. In the ensuing probe, police found that the missing persons were together. They had been to Wayanad, Thiruvananthapuram, and Kottayam before being picked up from Kottayam.

The accused was produced before the court and remanded.

Sexual abuse

The Pothanikkad police arrested a man on the charge of sexually abusing a minor girl.

The arrested man was identified as Biju, 47, of Pothanikkad. The survivor revealed the abuse during the course of a counselling by Childline. The incident dates back to 2017.

Theft

The Pothanikkad police arrested a man while allegedly roaming around in a stolen scooter.

The arrested man was identified as Arun, 25, of Ambalamedu. He had allegedly stolen the scooter from the parking lot of a tyre outlet. He was nabbed after being found under suspicious circumstances during a vehicle checking.

He tried to flee the police team but was chased down. He allegedly has many cases against him.