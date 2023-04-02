ADVERTISEMENT

Man alleges torture by Ernakulam North Police

April 02, 2023 08:37 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Congress workers led by Uma Thomas, MLA, and District Congress Committee president Mohammed Shiyas staging a protest in front of the North Police station against the alleged police assault on a youth on Sunday.

A week after a two-wheeler rider died following alleged custodial torture by the Thripunithura police, a 29-year-old man has alleged that he was brutally assaulted by a senior police officer of Ernakulam North police station while he was resting beneath the North overbridge.

Rineesh K.S. of Kakkanad, who is engaged in supplying manpower to firms, told mediapersons that a police team led by an officer “who wore a uniform with three stars” asked him why he was sitting there and where he hailed from. He was reportedly asked what business a Kakkanad native had in Kochi and frisked, following which he was caned repeatedly till the cane broke. He was also allegedly slapped four times in the face and showered with abuse, all in front of members of the public. He was left unable to speak due to numbness on his face, he said.

Rineesh was then reportedly taken to the police station, where he vomited twice. The police then took him to Ernakulam General Hospital, where he told doctors of the police brutality. Physical examination was done and an X-ray taken, which reportedly showed injuries. After returning to the station, he was told to go home. He was again taken to the hospital after he vomitted at home.

Denying that they assaulted him, the police claimed that Rineesh was taken into preventive custody after he did not cooperate with the police personnel who questioned him.

Responding to complaints of repeated police atrocities in Kochi city, District Police Chief (Kochi City) K. Sethu Raman told The Hindu that the Assistant Commissioner of Police, Ernakulam Central, would conduct an inquiry into the alleged custodial torture by the Ernakulam North police. On whether Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) would be issued to police personnel on patrol and traffic duty, he said SOPs that had been issued to them were already in place.

Thrikkakara MLA Uma Thomas, who called on Rineesh at the hospital, said the police had been let loose in the State. “Innocent people are being assaulted or are dying at the hands of the police, while law breakers are going scot-free in Kerala now. The police have no power to take law into their hands. I was moved on hearing the plea of Rineesh’s mother that such custodial torture must not happen to anyone else. The youth used to take good care of his parents and never had cases against him,” she said.

