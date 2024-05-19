ADVERTISEMENT

Man allegedly part of organ trade racket arrested in Kochi

Published - May 19, 2024 10:35 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Nedumbassery police on Sunday arrested a Thrissur native based on information that he reportedly had links with an international racket involved in human organ trade. The arrest followed information from Immigration authorities who questioned him after he arrived at the Cochin International Airport from Iran via Kuwait.

The arrested person was identified as Sabith Nasar, 30 of Edamuttam, Thrissur. He reportedly made victims believe that it was legal to donate organs in exchange for money and took them abroad for transplanting their kidneys between January 2019 and May 2024. He reportedly took around 20 persons from India as donors and receivers for kidney transplantation proceedings at a hospital in Iran. Most persons are from North India, it is learnt. As per primary information, the total deal was for about ₹50 lakh and the donor got up to ₹7 lakh.  

