Man allegedly hacked to death near Nedumbassery

A man with criminal antecedents was allegedly hacked to death near Kurumassery Junction at Nedumbassery in the early hours of Wednesday.

The Chengamanad police have taken two persons into custody in what is suspected to be a murder triggered by enmity between two rival gangs. The deceased was identified as Vinu Vikraman, a native of Thuruthissery. He was an accused in several cases including murder.

A two-wheeler rider who happened to pass through the area had alerted the police about a man lying on the road with several cuts on his body around 1.30 a.m. Though he was rushed to a nearby hospital, he succumbed to his injuries.

Vinu was the prime accused in the murder of another gang leader, Binoy aka Gillappi, in 2019. The trial in the case is under way in a court in North Paravur. The two who were taken into custody were reportedly Binoy’s aides.

According to the police, Vinu had left a bar in an autorickshaw along with the accused following which he was invited for dinner at the house of one of the suspects. On the way back after the dinner, an altercation erupted leading to the murder. Though another person was also reportedly with the victim and the suspects at the bar, the police could not confirm his involvement yet.

The police have recorded the statements of the autorickshaw driver and gathered CCTV footage from the bar. They claimed that they had enough evidence to prove that the suspects had carried out the murder. The possibility of conspiracy is also being looked into.

