Man accused of vandalising Joju’s car denied bail

The Ernakulam Judicial First Class Magistrate Court on Friday rejected the bail application of P.G. Joseph, Congress worker, who was arrested on the charge of vandalising the car of actor Joju George at the blockade organised by the Ernakulam District Congress Committee against the rising fuel prices on Monday.

Mr. Joseph is among the seven persons, including former Mayor Tony Chammany, booked in the case. The counsel for Mr. Joseph opposed the plea by Mr. Joju to implead himself in the case, stating that his application lacked clarity. There were reports that discussions were on to resolve the differences between the actor and the District Congress Committee amicably.