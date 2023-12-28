ADVERTISEMENT

Man accused of taking photographs inside shipyard in police custody

December 28, 2023 02:01 am | Updated 02:01 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Ernakulam Judicial First Class Magistrate Court on Wednesday sent the man accused of taking sensitive photographs from inside Cochin Shipyard Limited and sharing them with a social media account holder, to police custody for three days.

Sreenish Pookkodan, 30, of Malappuram, is now being interrogated. He was arrested by the Ernakulam Town South police last week on charge of capturing images and videos of the strategic parts of a vessel being built for the Indian Navy on his mobile phone and sharing them with a social media account. He was being engaged as an electronic mechanic staff on contract.

Sreenish also allegedly took photographs of the movement of defence vessels and details of their maintenance and location as well as movement of VVIPs. He was accused of having shared them with a social media account, which, it is learnt, went by the name Angel Payal, between March and December 19.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The police are awaiting details of the social media account of the said profile. The accused was reportedly approached over Facebook. According to the police, he allegedly spoke to a person with a woman’s voice and who introduced herself as Angel in Hindi.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US