Man accused of taking photographs inside shipyard in police custody

December 28, 2023 02:01 am | Updated 02:01 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Ernakulam Judicial First Class Magistrate Court on Wednesday sent the man accused of taking sensitive photographs from inside Cochin Shipyard Limited and sharing them with a social media account holder, to police custody for three days.

Sreenish Pookkodan, 30, of Malappuram, is now being interrogated. He was arrested by the Ernakulam Town South police last week on charge of capturing images and videos of the strategic parts of a vessel being built for the Indian Navy on his mobile phone and sharing them with a social media account. He was being engaged as an electronic mechanic staff on contract.

Sreenish also allegedly took photographs of the movement of defence vessels and details of their maintenance and location as well as movement of VVIPs. He was accused of having shared them with a social media account, which, it is learnt, went by the name Angel Payal, between March and December 19.

The police are awaiting details of the social media account of the said profile. The accused was reportedly approached over Facebook. According to the police, he allegedly spoke to a person with a woman’s voice and who introduced herself as Angel in Hindi.

  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
