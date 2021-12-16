Man accused of snatching chains nabbed

The Palarivattom police on Thursday arrested a man accused of roaming around the State and outside on scooter and snatching gold chains weighing over 100 sovereigns.

The arrested man was identified Muhammed Mustafa, 34, of Malappuram. He was arrested in connection with a case registered for snatching the chain weighing 2.50 sovereigns of a pedestrian at Poombatta Junction along the South Janatha Road on December 5.

He has also reportedly confessed to have snatched the chain weighing around 3 sovereigns belonging to a woman during her morning walk within the Kadavanthra police station limits on the same day.

The police said that the accused was found to have snatched away gold chains from Thrissur, Palakkad, and Kozhikode districts as well. He has stolen gold chains collectively weighing around 100 sovereigns from various places in Tamil Nadu for which 15 cases have been registered against him there, the police said.

He was out on bail after six months’ imprisonment.

A team comprising Palarivattom Inspector S. Sanal, sub inspectors Ratheesh T.S. and Akhil Dev, assistant sub inspector Shihab, and civil police officers Anilkumar A.T. Mahin, Abubacker, and Mithun Sidharth made the arrest.