Man accused of serial thefts held

Police trace him to a lodge in Pazhani

Police trace him to a lodge in Pazhani

A man accused of serial thefts, who is wanted in a case related to the theft of valuables worth ₹8 lakh from a house at Vyttila, was arrested from Palani by a police team from Maradu station.

The arrested was identified as Sunil Gupta, 42, of Neyyantinkara in Thiruvananthapuram. He had put up stiff resistance when the police team cornered him in a lodge in Pazhani and tried to evade arrest by jumping off the first floor. He was chased down by the cops.

The accused allegedly broke into a house by demolishing the front door and stole gold jewellery, foreign currencies, and foreign watches. The house along RSAC Road in Vytilla belonged to Malayali expatriates who were away attending a festival at Mararikkulam at the time of the theft.

Since the accused had no house it wasn’t easy for the cops to track him down. He used to stay in lodges during the day time after identifying the house to be hit in the night.

A special squad formed by the Ernakulam Assistant Commissioner Y. Nizamudheen to probe the case had rushed to Palakkad on receiving a tip-off, but by then the accused had already left the lodge where he was staying.

He had reportedly sold a portion of the stolen items in Kozhikode before leaving for Pazhani to sell the rest of the items. The team was conducting probe in Palakkad when they traced him to a lodge near Pazhani bus stand. A portion of the stolen items was recovered from the lodge room.

According to the police, the accused followed a modus operandi of breaking into houses without occupants using whatever equipment he managed to muster and stole all valuables. The police will seek his custodial interrogation to trace the remaining stolen items and verify whether he was involved in more cases.

Numerous cases

The accused has cases against him at Peroorkkada station and Medical College police station in Thiruvananthapuram and various stations in Ernakulam and Alapuzha districts. He is an accused in 80-odd theft and robbery cases in Kozhikode as well.

He was allegedly involved in numerous criminal cases since his release from jail after a conviction in 2019. However, he got arrested for the first time since then.

A team led by inspector Joseph Sajan, sub inspectors Rijin M. Thomas and Harikumar G., civil police officers Arunraj and Prashanth Babu made the arrest.