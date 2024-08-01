GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Man accused of serial thefts arrested in Kochi

Updated - August 01, 2024 09:03 pm IST

Published - August 01, 2024 08:54 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A man accused of carrying out thefts in houses was arrested by the Nedumbassery police on Thursday.

The arrested was identified as Jomon Devassy, 37, of Mala. He was arrested in a case in which over ₹1 lakh was stolen from a house in Akaparambu.

He allegedly entered the house by unbolting a door on the first floor of the house. He was accused of stealing cash kept in almirahs in three separate rooms whereafter he went into hiding.

District Police Chief Vaibhav Saxena formed a special squad to probe the case. He was nabbed from a deserted plot in Mala. In the ensuing interrogation, he allegedly confessed to have carried out four thefts within Chengamanad police station limits since 2022 and another two thefts within the Palarivattom police station limits.

Gold ornaments stolen from one of the houses were recovered from the house of the accused. He claimed to have spent ₹20,000 out of the ₹1 lakh he had stolen from the house in Akaparambu for buying lottery tickets. He was taken to the house for evidence collection.

The accused used to identify houses, curiously, occupied ones, and hit them in the night. He used to hide near the targeted house in the evening and then slipped in to the house once convinced that everyone has slept, the police said.

